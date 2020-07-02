1507 Enid Street - C

Amenities
Charming studio for rent by owner. Inner loop location in the Heights Area in Houston, with great access to Downtown, the Galleria and major freeways. Ideal for a downtown commuter who wants to live closer to it all! Kitchen has refrigerator and stove with a breakfast-table area. AC window units and space heater. Pet friendly.
