All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1507 Enid Street - C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1507 Enid Street - C
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:05 PM

1507 Enid Street - C

1507 Enid Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Greater Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1507 Enid Street, Houston, TX 77009
Greater Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming studio for rent by owner. Inner loop location in the Heights Area in Houston, with great access to Downtown, the Galleria and major freeways. Ideal for a downtown commuter who wants to live closer to it all! Kitchen has refrigerator and stove with a breakfast-table area. AC window units and space heater. Pet friendly.
Cute and clean, cozy efficiency in a Heights-area fourplex. Inner loop location with great access to Downtown, the Galleria and major freeways. Comes with refrigerator, stove, window unit A/C and space heaters. Pets are allowed on a case by case basis with deposit. Window units and space heater. Maintenance on site, online rent payment available. Awesome owner and management nearby! Call or email to schedule a viewing of the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1507 Enid Street - C have any available units?
1507 Enid Street - C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1507 Enid Street - C have?
Some of 1507 Enid Street - C's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1507 Enid Street - C currently offering any rent specials?
1507 Enid Street - C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1507 Enid Street - C pet-friendly?
Yes, 1507 Enid Street - C is pet friendly.
Does 1507 Enid Street - C offer parking?
No, 1507 Enid Street - C does not offer parking.
Does 1507 Enid Street - C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1507 Enid Street - C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1507 Enid Street - C have a pool?
No, 1507 Enid Street - C does not have a pool.
Does 1507 Enid Street - C have accessible units?
No, 1507 Enid Street - C does not have accessible units.
Does 1507 Enid Street - C have units with dishwashers?
No, 1507 Enid Street - C does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Serena Village Apartments
501 Greens Rd
Houston, TX 77060
Greenridge Place
3000 Greenridge Dr
Houston, TX 77057
The Oaks of Timbergrove
1700 Seaspray Ct
Houston, TX 77008
The Villages at Louetta
5015 Louetta Rd
Houston, TX 77379
Pearl 21 Eleven
2119 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77098
The Plaza Museum District
1615 Hermann Dr
Houston, TX 77004
The Villages of Cypress Creek
10300 Cypresswood Dr
Houston, TX 77070
The Brighton
16222 Clay Rd
Houston, TX 77084

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston