1507 Enid Street - C

Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming studio for rent by owner. Inner loop location in the Heights Area in Houston, with great access to Downtown, the Galleria and major freeways. Ideal for a downtown commuter who wants to live closer to it all! Kitchen has refrigerator and stove with a breakfast-table area. AC window units and space heater. Pet friendly.

Cute and clean, cozy efficiency in a Heights-area fourplex. Inner loop location with great access to Downtown, the Galleria and major freeways. Comes with refrigerator, stove, window unit A/C and space heaters. Pets are allowed on a case by case basis with deposit. Window units and space heater. Maintenance on site, online rent payment available. Awesome owner and management nearby! Call or email to schedule a viewing of the property.