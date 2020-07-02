Wonderful opportunity to lease a home in the Heights. This pristine home has three bedrooms a game room and a large master suite. Local restaurants, bars, and shopping within walking distance. This is a great property for lease.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1506 Nashua Street have any available units?
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
Is 1506 Nashua Street currently offering any rent specials?
1506 Nashua Street is not currently offering any rent specials.