All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1506 Nashua Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1506 Nashua Street
Last updated May 27 2020 at 4:00 PM

1506 Nashua Street

1506 Nashua Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Greater Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1506 Nashua Street, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Amenities

garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Wonderful opportunity to lease a home in the Heights. This pristine home has three bedrooms a game room and a large master suite. Local restaurants, bars, and shopping within walking distance. This is a great property for lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1506 Nashua Street have any available units?
1506 Nashua Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 1506 Nashua Street currently offering any rent specials?
1506 Nashua Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1506 Nashua Street pet-friendly?
No, 1506 Nashua Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1506 Nashua Street offer parking?
Yes, 1506 Nashua Street offers parking.
Does 1506 Nashua Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1506 Nashua Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1506 Nashua Street have a pool?
No, 1506 Nashua Street does not have a pool.
Does 1506 Nashua Street have accessible units?
No, 1506 Nashua Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1506 Nashua Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1506 Nashua Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1506 Nashua Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1506 Nashua Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Commerce Park
15330 Ella Blvd
Houston, TX 77090
Camden Park
2700 Woodland Park Dr
Houston, TX 77082
Kendall Manor
21717 Inverness Forest Blvd
Houston, TX 77073
Dover Pointe
14445 Wallisville Rd
Houston, TX 77049
Westmount at London Park
14545 Bammel North Houston Rd
Houston, TX 77014
Domain Memorial
14800 Memorial Dr
Houston, TX 77079
Edgebrook Apartments
101 E Edgebrook Dr
Houston, TX 77034
Camden Holly Springs
680 W Sam Houston Pkwy S
Houston, TX 77042

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston