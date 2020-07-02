1505 Utah Street

Amenities
Contemporary end unit townhome just blks to Mem. Park, convenient to I-10! Warm modern finishes, concrete & wood floors (NO CARPET), planked slate gaslog fireplace, exposed stained trusses & beams, high ceilings, open living spaces, wood flrs, kit w/granite counters, SS appls, gas cooktop & venthood, primary suite w/custom cabinetry in dressing area, walk-in closet, slate & mosaic baths throughout, tub & open shower, custom metal & wood stairs, landing w/wood floors on 4th makes great flex/study space, Roof deck.