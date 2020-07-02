All apartments in Houston
1505 Utah Street

1505 Utah Street · No Longer Available
Location

1505 Utah Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Contemporary end unit townhome just blks to Mem. Park, convenient to I-10! Warm modern finishes, concrete & wood floors (NO CARPET), planked slate gaslog fireplace, exposed stained trusses & beams, high ceilings, open living spaces, wood flrs, kit w/granite counters, SS appls, gas cooktop & venthood, primary suite w/custom cabinetry in dressing area, walk-in closet, slate & mosaic baths throughout, tub & open shower, custom metal & wood stairs, landing w/wood floors on 4th makes great flex/study space, Roof deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1505 Utah Street have any available units?
1505 Utah Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1505 Utah Street have?
Some of 1505 Utah Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1505 Utah Street currently offering any rent specials?
1505 Utah Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1505 Utah Street pet-friendly?
No, 1505 Utah Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1505 Utah Street offer parking?
Yes, 1505 Utah Street offers parking.
Does 1505 Utah Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1505 Utah Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1505 Utah Street have a pool?
No, 1505 Utah Street does not have a pool.
Does 1505 Utah Street have accessible units?
No, 1505 Utah Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1505 Utah Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1505 Utah Street has units with dishwashers.

