Last updated October 22 2019 at 11:01 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1500 Lakeshore 203
1500 Lakeshore Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Kingwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1500 Lakeshore Drive, Houston, TX 77339
Kingwood
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit 203 Available 10/25/19 2br 1ba - Property Id: 11622
Nice spacious 2br 1ba Condo. gated community. Bedrooms have carpet while the rest of the house is tile.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/11622p
Property Id 11622
(RLNE5242354)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1500 Lakeshore 203 have any available units?
1500 Lakeshore 203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1500 Lakeshore 203 have?
Some of 1500 Lakeshore 203's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1500 Lakeshore 203 currently offering any rent specials?
1500 Lakeshore 203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 Lakeshore 203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1500 Lakeshore 203 is pet friendly.
Does 1500 Lakeshore 203 offer parking?
No, 1500 Lakeshore 203 does not offer parking.
Does 1500 Lakeshore 203 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1500 Lakeshore 203 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 Lakeshore 203 have a pool?
No, 1500 Lakeshore 203 does not have a pool.
Does 1500 Lakeshore 203 have accessible units?
No, 1500 Lakeshore 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 Lakeshore 203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1500 Lakeshore 203 has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
