Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 15 Stiles Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
15 Stiles Street
Last updated July 4 2019 at 1:42 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15 Stiles Street
15 Stiles Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
15 Stiles Street, Houston, TX 77011
Second Ward
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/441dd94070 ----
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15 Stiles Street have any available units?
15 Stiles Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 15 Stiles Street currently offering any rent specials?
15 Stiles Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Stiles Street pet-friendly?
No, 15 Stiles Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 15 Stiles Street offer parking?
No, 15 Stiles Street does not offer parking.
Does 15 Stiles Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Stiles Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Stiles Street have a pool?
No, 15 Stiles Street does not have a pool.
Does 15 Stiles Street have accessible units?
No, 15 Stiles Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Stiles Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Stiles Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Stiles Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Stiles Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Camden McGowen Station
2727 Travis Street
Houston, TX 77006
Dawson at Stratford
414 Stratford St
Houston, TX 77006
Parc at 505
505 Cypress Station Dr
Houston, TX 77090
Pearl Greenway
3788 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77027
Crimson
2220 Westcreek Lane
Houston, TX 77027
The Plaza Museum District
1615 Hermann Dr
Houston, TX 77004
The Towers at Clear Lake
18707 Egret Bay Blvd
Houston, TX 77058
The Inverness
3133 Buffalo Speedway
Houston, TX 77098
Similar Pages
Houston 1 Bedrooms
Houston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with Parking
Houston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Bryan, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
College Station, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Great Uptown
Eldridge West Oaks
Woodlake Briar Meadow
Clear Lake
Southbelt Ellington
Neartown Montrose
Memorial
Greater Fondren Southwest
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston