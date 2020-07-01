All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 15 Stiles Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
15 Stiles Street
Last updated July 4 2019 at 1:42 PM

15 Stiles Street

15 Stiles Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15 Stiles Street, Houston, TX 77011
Second Ward

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/441dd94070 ----

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Stiles Street have any available units?
15 Stiles Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 15 Stiles Street currently offering any rent specials?
15 Stiles Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Stiles Street pet-friendly?
No, 15 Stiles Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 15 Stiles Street offer parking?
No, 15 Stiles Street does not offer parking.
Does 15 Stiles Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Stiles Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Stiles Street have a pool?
No, 15 Stiles Street does not have a pool.
Does 15 Stiles Street have accessible units?
No, 15 Stiles Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Stiles Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Stiles Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Stiles Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Stiles Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden McGowen Station
2727 Travis Street
Houston, TX 77006
Dawson at Stratford
414 Stratford St
Houston, TX 77006
Parc at 505
505 Cypress Station Dr
Houston, TX 77090
Pearl Greenway
3788 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77027
Crimson
2220 Westcreek Lane
Houston, TX 77027
The Plaza Museum District
1615 Hermann Dr
Houston, TX 77004
The Towers at Clear Lake
18707 Egret Bay Blvd
Houston, TX 77058
The Inverness
3133 Buffalo Speedway
Houston, TX 77098

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston