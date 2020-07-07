Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 14979 Atmore Place Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
14979 Atmore Place Drive
Last updated August 13 2019 at 10:52 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
14979 Atmore Place Drive
14979 Atmore Place Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Eldridge - West Oaks
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
14979 Atmore Place Drive, Houston, TX 77082
Eldridge - West Oaks
Amenities
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bathroom townhouse with a game room! No pets allowed. $100 special off your first month rent with approved application!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14979 Atmore Place Drive have any available units?
14979 Atmore Place Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 14979 Atmore Place Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14979 Atmore Place Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14979 Atmore Place Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14979 Atmore Place Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 14979 Atmore Place Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14979 Atmore Place Drive offers parking.
Does 14979 Atmore Place Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14979 Atmore Place Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14979 Atmore Place Drive have a pool?
No, 14979 Atmore Place Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14979 Atmore Place Drive have accessible units?
No, 14979 Atmore Place Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14979 Atmore Place Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14979 Atmore Place Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14979 Atmore Place Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14979 Atmore Place Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Coventry Square
8630 Easton Commons Dr
Houston, TX 77095
Camden Oak Crest
12025 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77082
Timber Ridge
12200 Fleming Dr
Houston, TX 77013
5504 La Branch
5504 La Branch Street
Houston, TX 77004
Waters Of Winrock
6403 Del Monte Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Bankside Village
6425 Bankside Dr
Houston, TX 77096
Alara
17601 Wayforest Dr
Houston, TX 77060
SkyHouse River Oaks
2031 Westcreek Ln
Houston, TX 77027
Similar Pages
Houston 1 Bedrooms
Houston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with Parking
Houston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Bryan, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
College Station, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Great Uptown
Eldridge West Oaks
Woodlake Briar Meadow
Clear Lake
Southbelt Ellington
Neartown Montrose
Memorial
Greater Fondren Southwest
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston