Last updated January 17 2020 at 8:58 PM

14907 Kimberley Ln

14907 Kimberley Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14907 Kimberley Lane, Houston, TX 77079
Energy Corridor

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14907 Kimberley Ln have any available units?
14907 Kimberley Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 14907 Kimberley Ln currently offering any rent specials?
14907 Kimberley Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14907 Kimberley Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 14907 Kimberley Ln is pet friendly.
Does 14907 Kimberley Ln offer parking?
No, 14907 Kimberley Ln does not offer parking.
Does 14907 Kimberley Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14907 Kimberley Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14907 Kimberley Ln have a pool?
No, 14907 Kimberley Ln does not have a pool.
Does 14907 Kimberley Ln have accessible units?
No, 14907 Kimberley Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 14907 Kimberley Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 14907 Kimberley Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14907 Kimberley Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 14907 Kimberley Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

