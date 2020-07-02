Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 14907 Kimberley Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
14907 Kimberley Ln
Last updated January 17 2020 at 8:58 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
14907 Kimberley Ln
14907 Kimberley Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Energy Corridor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
14907 Kimberley Lane, Houston, TX 77079
Energy Corridor
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14907 Kimberley Ln have any available units?
14907 Kimberley Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 14907 Kimberley Ln currently offering any rent specials?
14907 Kimberley Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14907 Kimberley Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 14907 Kimberley Ln is pet friendly.
Does 14907 Kimberley Ln offer parking?
No, 14907 Kimberley Ln does not offer parking.
Does 14907 Kimberley Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14907 Kimberley Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14907 Kimberley Ln have a pool?
No, 14907 Kimberley Ln does not have a pool.
Does 14907 Kimberley Ln have accessible units?
No, 14907 Kimberley Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 14907 Kimberley Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 14907 Kimberley Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14907 Kimberley Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 14907 Kimberley Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Aubrey
2310 Crescent Park Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Gables Metropolitan Uptown
3300 Sage Rd
Houston, TX 77056
Allendale Village
6005 Allendale Rd
Houston, TX 77017
Costa Rialto
5015 Aldine Bender Rd
Houston, TX 77032
3702 Flora
3702 Flora
Houston, TX 77006
City Park
1640 E TC Jester Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
One Park Place
1400 McKinney St
Houston, TX 77010
Camden Holly Springs
680 W Sam Houston Pkwy S
Houston, TX 77042
Similar Pages
Houston 1 Bedrooms
Houston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with Parking
Houston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Bryan, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
College Station, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Great Uptown
Eldridge West Oaks
Woodlake Briar Meadow
Clear Lake
Southbelt Ellington
Neartown Montrose
Memorial
Greater Fondren Southwest
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston