14903 Woodthorpe Lane

Amenities
Spacious 5 bedroom home situated on a large corner lot zoned to highly sought after Spring Branch schools. Master bedroom downstairs with an ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet. Desirable layout with second bedroom and full bath downstairs. Beautiful engineered hardwood floors and tile throughout the first floor. Spacious kitchen with granite countertops, dine-in breakfast area, and plenty of counter space. Utility room and half bath conveniently located just off the kitchen and living area. 3 additional bedrooms and full bathroom upstairs. One of the upstair bedrooms has built-in shelves and desks, perfect to use for an office. Extra space on the second floor would be perfect for a gameroom or kids hangout. Enjoy plenty of storage in the home and a 3 car garage. This is a rental you won't want to miss out on.