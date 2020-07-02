14903 Woodthorpe Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

Spacious 5 bedroom home situated on a large corner lot zoned to highly sought after Spring Branch schools. Master bedroom downstairs with an ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet. Desirable layout with second bedroom and full bath downstairs. Beautiful engineered hardwood floors and tile throughout the first floor. Spacious kitchen with granite countertops, dine-in breakfast area, and plenty of counter space. Utility room and half bath conveniently located just off the kitchen and living area. 3 additional bedrooms and full bathroom upstairs. One of the upstair bedrooms has built-in shelves and desks, perfect to use for an office. Extra space on the second floor would be perfect for a gameroom or kids hangout. Enjoy plenty of storage in the home and a 3 car garage. This is a rental you won't want to miss out on.