Last updated March 12 2020 at 11:19 PM

14903 Woodthorpe Lane

14903 Woodthorpe Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14903 Woodthorpe Lane, Houston, TX 77079
Energy Corridor

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Spacious 5 bedroom home situated on a large corner lot zoned to highly sought after Spring Branch schools. Master bedroom downstairs with an ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet. Desirable layout with second bedroom and full bath downstairs. Beautiful engineered hardwood floors and tile throughout the first floor. Spacious kitchen with granite countertops, dine-in breakfast area, and plenty of counter space. Utility room and half bath conveniently located just off the kitchen and living area. 3 additional bedrooms and full bathroom upstairs. One of the upstair bedrooms has built-in shelves and desks, perfect to use for an office. Extra space on the second floor would be perfect for a gameroom or kids hangout. Enjoy plenty of storage in the home and a 3 car garage. This is a rental you won't want to miss out on.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14903 Woodthorpe Lane have any available units?
14903 Woodthorpe Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 14903 Woodthorpe Lane have?
Some of 14903 Woodthorpe Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14903 Woodthorpe Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14903 Woodthorpe Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14903 Woodthorpe Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14903 Woodthorpe Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 14903 Woodthorpe Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14903 Woodthorpe Lane offers parking.
Does 14903 Woodthorpe Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14903 Woodthorpe Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14903 Woodthorpe Lane have a pool?
No, 14903 Woodthorpe Lane does not have a pool.
Does 14903 Woodthorpe Lane have accessible units?
No, 14903 Woodthorpe Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14903 Woodthorpe Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14903 Woodthorpe Lane has units with dishwashers.

