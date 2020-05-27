All apartments in Houston
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:46 PM

14855 Memorial Dr

14855 Memorial Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14855 Memorial Drive, Houston, TX 77079
Memorial

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
bocce court
business center
conference room
carport
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
media room
So you're looking for a place to live in Houston right? Right. And you're all like, man, I sure do love the wonderful multicultural exposure this town has to offer. And the food. Oh man the food is epic. And the museums! Your fancy art tastes has infinite room for exploration. But there's another side to you. A wilder side (how exciting right?). So yeah, you're kind of wild, and kind of over the whole traffic thing. You need some space to roam around in nature fight bear with your…..bear hands (tehehehe), stare down moose, and chop down trees with your big axe. Well, unfortunately most of that you'll have to go to Canada to do, but fear not. Within blocks of this fantastic apartment is a beautifully large park with nature and grass and trees and stuff you can roam free and do cool wild-person type stuff after you get home from work.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

1 Bedroom, 1 Bedroom and Den, and 2 Bedroom Floor Plans

Granite Slab Countertops with Under Mount Sinks

Contemporary Cabinetry with Glass Tile Backsplash

Wood-Style Flooring

Energy Efficient Stainless Steel Appliances

Two-Tone Paint Schemes with Custom Accent Walls

Pendant Lighting over Kitchen Islands and Bar

Ceiling Fans with Light Kits in all Bedrooms and Living Areas

Relaxing Baths with Oval Soaking Tubs or Walk-in Showers

Double Vanities

Framed Mirrors

USB Charging Ports

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Cyber Cafe with Entertainment Kitchen

Athletic Center with Cardio Theatre and Free Weights

Executive Business Center

Private Conference Room

Outdoor Kitchen with Grill

Bocce Ball Court

Covered Entertainment Area with a TV and Billiard Table

Resort-Style Swimming Pool

Sunning Ledge and Grill Area

Outdoor Lounge with Wi-Fi Access

Pet Friendly Community with Dog Run

Fully-Equipped Bike Storage with Repair Station

Conditioned Interior Corridors

Direct Access and Controlled Entry

________________________________

So you're looking for that new apartment huh?

You've spent hours scouring The Great List that Craig Built. You've reached out to other complacent and/or uninterested and/or kinda-just-lame people who aren't enthused about your apartment hunt. No more! Instead, you've reached out to us. Taco Street Locating. The most unusual-yet-exciting apartment locating squad in town. Yes, your apartment hunting woes will now be solved. You tell us what you need, and we take care of the rest. Research, neighborhood recommendations, haikus about crunchy tacos (ok, maybe I'm over-selling that one). You get the idea. Reach out to us and let us know how we can help!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14855 Memorial Dr have any available units?
14855 Memorial Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 14855 Memorial Dr have?
Some of 14855 Memorial Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14855 Memorial Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14855 Memorial Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14855 Memorial Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 14855 Memorial Dr is pet friendly.
Does 14855 Memorial Dr offer parking?
Yes, 14855 Memorial Dr offers parking.
Does 14855 Memorial Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14855 Memorial Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14855 Memorial Dr have a pool?
Yes, 14855 Memorial Dr has a pool.
Does 14855 Memorial Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 14855 Memorial Dr has accessible units.
Does 14855 Memorial Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 14855 Memorial Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

