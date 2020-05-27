14855 Memorial Dr

Amenities
So you're looking for a place to live in Houston right? Right. And you're all like, man, I sure do love the wonderful multicultural exposure this town has to offer. And the food. Oh man the food is epic. And the museums! Your fancy art tastes has infinite room for exploration. But there's another side to you. A wilder side (how exciting right?). So yeah, you're kind of wild, and kind of over the whole traffic thing. You need some space to roam around in nature fight bear with your…..bear hands (tehehehe), stare down moose, and chop down trees with your big axe. Well, unfortunately most of that you'll have to go to Canada to do, but fear not. Within blocks of this fantastic apartment is a beautifully large park with nature and grass and trees and stuff you can roam free and do cool wild-person type stuff after you get home from work.
Apartment Amenities
1 Bedroom, 1 Bedroom and Den, and 2 Bedroom Floor Plans
Granite Slab Countertops with Under Mount Sinks
Contemporary Cabinetry with Glass Tile Backsplash
Wood-Style Flooring
Energy Efficient Stainless Steel Appliances
Two-Tone Paint Schemes with Custom Accent Walls
Pendant Lighting over Kitchen Islands and Bar
Ceiling Fans with Light Kits in all Bedrooms and Living Areas
Relaxing Baths with Oval Soaking Tubs or Walk-in Showers
Double Vanities
Framed Mirrors
USB Charging Ports
Community Amenities
Cyber Cafe with Entertainment Kitchen
Athletic Center with Cardio Theatre and Free Weights
Executive Business Center
Private Conference Room
Outdoor Kitchen with Grill
Bocce Ball Court
Covered Entertainment Area with a TV and Billiard Table
Resort-Style Swimming Pool
Sunning Ledge and Grill Area
Outdoor Lounge with Wi-Fi Access
Pet Friendly Community with Dog Run
Fully-Equipped Bike Storage with Repair Station
Conditioned Interior Corridors
Direct Access and Controlled Entry
So you're looking for that new apartment huh?
You've spent hours scouring The Great List that Craig Built. You've reached out to other complacent and/or uninterested and/or kinda-just-lame people who aren't enthused about your apartment hunt. No more! Instead, you've reached out to us. Taco Street Locating. The most unusual-yet-exciting apartment locating squad in town. Yes, your apartment hunting woes will now be solved. You tell us what you need, and we take care of the rest. Research, neighborhood recommendations, haikus about crunchy tacos (ok, maybe I'm over-selling that one). You get the idea. Reach out to us and let us know how we can help!