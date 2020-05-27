14855 Memorial Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly carport stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible bocce court business center conference room carport clubhouse internet cafe dog park gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill bike storage internet access media room

So you're looking for a place to live in Houston right? Right. And you're all like, man, I sure do love the wonderful multicultural exposure this town has to offer. And the food. Oh man the food is epic. And the museums! Your fancy art tastes has infinite room for exploration. But there's another side to you. A wilder side (how exciting right?). So yeah, you're kind of wild, and kind of over the whole traffic thing. You need some space to roam around in nature fight bear with your…..bear hands (tehehehe), stare down moose, and chop down trees with your big axe. Well, unfortunately most of that you'll have to go to Canada to do, but fear not. Within blocks of this fantastic apartment is a beautifully large park with nature and grass and trees and stuff you can roam free and do cool wild-person type stuff after you get home from work.



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



1 Bedroom, 1 Bedroom and Den, and 2 Bedroom Floor Plans



Granite Slab Countertops with Under Mount Sinks



Contemporary Cabinetry with Glass Tile Backsplash



Wood-Style Flooring



Energy Efficient Stainless Steel Appliances



Two-Tone Paint Schemes with Custom Accent Walls



Pendant Lighting over Kitchen Islands and Bar



Ceiling Fans with Light Kits in all Bedrooms and Living Areas



Relaxing Baths with Oval Soaking Tubs or Walk-in Showers



Double Vanities



Framed Mirrors



USB Charging Ports



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Cyber Cafe with Entertainment Kitchen



Athletic Center with Cardio Theatre and Free Weights



Executive Business Center



Private Conference Room



Outdoor Kitchen with Grill



Bocce Ball Court



Covered Entertainment Area with a TV and Billiard Table



Resort-Style Swimming Pool



Sunning Ledge and Grill Area



Outdoor Lounge with Wi-Fi Access



Pet Friendly Community with Dog Run



Fully-Equipped Bike Storage with Repair Station



Conditioned Interior Corridors



Direct Access and Controlled Entry



________________________________



So you're looking for that new apartment huh?



You've spent hours scouring The Great List that Craig Built. You've reached out to other complacent and/or uninterested and/or kinda-just-lame people who aren't enthused about your apartment hunt. No more! Instead, you've reached out to us. Taco Street Locating. The most unusual-yet-exciting apartment locating squad in town. Yes, your apartment hunting woes will now be solved. You tell us what you need, and we take care of the rest. Research, neighborhood recommendations, haikus about crunchy tacos (ok, maybe I'm over-selling that one). You get the idea. Reach out to us and let us know how we can help!