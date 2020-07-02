14810 Coral Glen Court, Houston, TX 77062 Clear Lake
You'll be proud to call this one home. 4 bedroom, 2 and one half bath available soon. Open floor plan, lots of natural light. Desirable Ward Elementary. Locally owned and managed by great owners who pay attention to their properties.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
