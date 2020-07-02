All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 30 2019 at 5:11 PM

14810 Coral Glen Court

14810 Coral Glen Court · No Longer Available
Location

14810 Coral Glen Court, Houston, TX 77062
Clear Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
accessible
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
You'll be proud to call this one home. 4 bedroom, 2 and one half bath available soon. Open floor plan, lots of natural light. Desirable Ward Elementary. Locally owned and managed by great owners who pay attention to their properties.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14810 Coral Glen Court have any available units?
14810 Coral Glen Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 14810 Coral Glen Court have?
Some of 14810 Coral Glen Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14810 Coral Glen Court currently offering any rent specials?
14810 Coral Glen Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14810 Coral Glen Court pet-friendly?
No, 14810 Coral Glen Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 14810 Coral Glen Court offer parking?
Yes, 14810 Coral Glen Court offers parking.
Does 14810 Coral Glen Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14810 Coral Glen Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14810 Coral Glen Court have a pool?
No, 14810 Coral Glen Court does not have a pool.
Does 14810 Coral Glen Court have accessible units?
Yes, 14810 Coral Glen Court has accessible units.
Does 14810 Coral Glen Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14810 Coral Glen Court has units with dishwashers.

