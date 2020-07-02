Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel 24hr gym

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar dog park fire pit 24hr gym game room parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access

14520 Briar Forest Drive, Houston, TX 77077 - 3 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Rabbi Hasan, Taco Street Locating, (281) 606-0944. Available from: 06/28/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Hear ye, hear ye! I call to thee a toast! To our vanquished enemies for providing a true contest of valor and strength! To our allies who showed true loyalty and resilience in hard times. To the gods! (the old and the new) for totally being on our side, because it would have been really awkward if they weren’t. And finally, to our spoils! We’ve all dreamed of the day where we can finally live in this fantastically modern Houston apartment with it's fancy cabana lined resort pool, it’s swanky gym with a cool towel fridge thing, and best yet, it’s spacious granite countertops large enough for our soon-to-be-frequent royal feasts of great splendor. A toast! ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Brand-new 1-, 2- & 3-bedroom apartments Dog - and cat-friendly Laundry Rooms With Full Size Connections Granite Counters Dramatic 9-ft Ceilings Expansive closets & ample storage Luxe finishes Open concept floor plans Oversized custom cabinetry Spacious pantry Private patio or balcony Upscale pendant lighting Programmable thermostat Soaking tubs Stand Alone Showers Stainless steel appliances Tile backsplashes Plush carpet in bedrooms Wood plank-style flooring in living areas and baths His and Hers Sinks in Master Bath Spacious Open Kitchens ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities 24-hour Fitness Studio Relaxing hydroMassage lounger Play room Cardio equipment with individual TVs Close to the vibrant Westchase neighborhood Complete online resident experience with leasing, payments, and service requests Complimentary coffee bar Covered parking Easy access to main shopping hubs including City Centre & Memorial City Free WiFi in social areas Entertainment game room Remote access garages Gorgeous clubroom with multiple social zones Ideal location in the Houston Energy Corridor Jogging path Minutes to the Metro Briar Forest station Onsite dog run Outdoor grillings & lounge area Perfectly situated between George Bush Park and Terry Hershey Park Desirable school district Resort-style swimming pool and tanning deck Poolside cabanas Outdoor Fire Pit Hello there handsome internet denizen. Are you looking for a new apartment? We’re Taco Street Locating. We’re an unruly mob of taco obsessed apartment locators. Unlike most unruly mobs who cause chaos and destruction, we’re far more beneficial to society. We endlessly scour the internets for the best apartment deals, take care of all your research, and make all the annoying parts go away. If we succeed, we’re then allowed to plunder our metaphorical treasure chest of corn-and-or-flour wrapped booty. Oh, we’re free to work with too. [ Published 29-Jun-20 / ID 3604359 ]