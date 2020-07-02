All apartments in Houston
Last updated June 29 2020

14520 Briar Forest Drive

14520 Briar Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14520 Briar Forest Drive, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
14520 Briar Forest Drive, Houston, TX 77077 - 3 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Rabbi Hasan, Taco Street Locating, (281) 606-0944. Available from: 06/28/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Hear ye, hear ye! I call to thee a toast! To our vanquished enemies for providing a true contest of valor and strength! To our allies who showed true loyalty and resilience in hard times. To the gods! (the old and the new) for totally being on our side, because it would have been really awkward if they weren’t. And finally, to our spoils! We’ve all dreamed of the day where we can finally live in this fantastically modern Houston apartment with it's fancy cabana lined resort pool, it’s swanky gym with a cool towel fridge thing, and best yet, it’s spacious granite countertops large enough for our soon-to-be-frequent royal feasts of great splendor. A toast! ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Brand-new 1-, 2- & 3-bedroom apartments Dog - and cat-friendly Laundry Rooms With Full Size Connections Granite Counters Dramatic 9-ft Ceilings Expansive closets & ample storage Luxe finishes Open concept floor plans Oversized custom cabinetry Spacious pantry Private patio or balcony Upscale pendant lighting Programmable thermostat Soaking tubs Stand Alone Showers Stainless steel appliances Tile backsplashes Plush carpet in bedrooms Wood plank-style flooring in living areas and baths His and Hers Sinks in Master Bath Spacious Open Kitchens ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities 24-hour Fitness Studio Relaxing hydroMassage lounger Play room Cardio equipment with individual TVs Close to the vibrant Westchase neighborhood Complete online resident experience with leasing, payments, and service requests Complimentary coffee bar Covered parking Easy access to main shopping hubs including City Centre & Memorial City Free WiFi in social areas Entertainment game room Remote access garages Gorgeous clubroom with multiple social zones Ideal location in the Houston Energy Corridor Jogging path Minutes to the Metro Briar Forest station Onsite dog run Outdoor grillings & lounge area Perfectly situated between George Bush Park and Terry Hershey Park Desirable school district Resort-style swimming pool and tanning deck Poolside cabanas Outdoor Fire Pit Hello there handsome internet denizen. Are you looking for a new apartment? We’re Taco Street Locating. We’re an unruly mob of taco obsessed apartment locators. Unlike most unruly mobs who cause chaos and destruction, we’re far more beneficial to society. We endlessly scour the internets for the best apartment deals, take care of all your research, and make all the annoying parts go away. If we succeed, we’re then allowed to plunder our metaphorical treasure chest of corn-and-or-flour wrapped booty. Oh, we’re free to work with too. [ Published 29-Jun-20 / ID 3604359 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14520 Briar Forest Drive have any available units?
14520 Briar Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 14520 Briar Forest Drive have?
Some of 14520 Briar Forest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14520 Briar Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14520 Briar Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14520 Briar Forest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14520 Briar Forest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14520 Briar Forest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14520 Briar Forest Drive offers parking.
Does 14520 Briar Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14520 Briar Forest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14520 Briar Forest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14520 Briar Forest Drive has a pool.
Does 14520 Briar Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 14520 Briar Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14520 Briar Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14520 Briar Forest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

