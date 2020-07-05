Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 145 Zachary St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
145 Zachary St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
145 Zachary St
145 Zachary Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
145 Zachary Street, Houston, TX 77029
Clinton Park Tri-Community
Amenities
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Cozy home with great access to major freeways. Well taken care of property with new carpet, paint and more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 145 Zachary St have any available units?
145 Zachary St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 145 Zachary St currently offering any rent specials?
145 Zachary St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 Zachary St pet-friendly?
No, 145 Zachary St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 145 Zachary St offer parking?
No, 145 Zachary St does not offer parking.
Does 145 Zachary St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 145 Zachary St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 Zachary St have a pool?
No, 145 Zachary St does not have a pool.
Does 145 Zachary St have accessible units?
No, 145 Zachary St does not have accessible units.
Does 145 Zachary St have units with dishwashers?
No, 145 Zachary St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 145 Zachary St have units with air conditioning?
No, 145 Zachary St does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Should I Live with a Roommate?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Aubrey
2310 Crescent Park Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Crossings at St. Charles
5505 Pine St
Houston, TX 77081
Old Farm Apartments
2500 Old Farm Rd
Houston, TX 77063
Station at Mason Creek
21500 Park Row
Houston, TX 77449
Phoenician
2345 Bering Dr
Houston, TX 77057
The Lodge at Spring Shadows
10221 Centrepark Dr
Houston, TX 77084
The Life at Clearwood
9465 Clearwood Drive
Houston, TX 77075
Monaco at Main
8333 Braesmain Dr
Houston, TX 77025
Similar Pages
Houston 1 Bedrooms
Houston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with Parking
Houston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Bryan, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
College Station, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Great Uptown
Eldridge West Oaks
Woodlake Briar Meadow
Clear Lake
Southbelt Ellington
Neartown Montrose
Memorial
Greater Fondren Southwest
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston