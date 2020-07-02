All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 14471 Platzer Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
14471 Platzer Dr
Last updated May 31 2019 at 7:35 AM

14471 Platzer Dr

14471 Platzer Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Central Southwest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14471 Platzer Drive, Houston, TX 77045
Central Southwest

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Blakeford floorplan is a dynamite 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home with lots of charm. Split floorplan with open living/kitchen/dining room space. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14471 Platzer Dr have any available units?
14471 Platzer Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 14471 Platzer Dr have?
Some of 14471 Platzer Dr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14471 Platzer Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14471 Platzer Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14471 Platzer Dr pet-friendly?
No, 14471 Platzer Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 14471 Platzer Dr offer parking?
Yes, 14471 Platzer Dr offers parking.
Does 14471 Platzer Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14471 Platzer Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14471 Platzer Dr have a pool?
No, 14471 Platzer Dr does not have a pool.
Does 14471 Platzer Dr have accessible units?
No, 14471 Platzer Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14471 Platzer Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14471 Platzer Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

District at Greenbriar
4100 Greenbriar Drive
Houston, TX 77098
Auden Houston
5500 Sampson St
Houston, TX 77004
6711 Mullins Drive
6711 Mullins Drive
Houston, TX 77081
Lincoln Medical Center
7200 Almeda Rd
Houston, TX 77054
Central Park
3230 S Gessner Rd
Houston, TX 77042
Hanover River Oaks
2651 Kipling St
Houston, TX 77098
Mandalay at Shadow Lake
12430 Oxford Park Dr
Houston, TX 77082
Donovan Village Apartments
601 W Donovan St
Houston, TX 77091

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston