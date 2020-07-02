All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14458 Platzer Drive

14458 Platzer Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14458 Platzer Drive, Houston, TX 77045
Central Southwest

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
The Blakeford floorplan is a dynamite 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home with lots of charm. Split floorplan with open living/kitchen/dining room space. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14458 Platzer Drive have any available units?
14458 Platzer Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 14458 Platzer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14458 Platzer Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14458 Platzer Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14458 Platzer Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 14458 Platzer Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14458 Platzer Drive offers parking.
Does 14458 Platzer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14458 Platzer Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14458 Platzer Drive have a pool?
No, 14458 Platzer Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14458 Platzer Drive have accessible units?
No, 14458 Platzer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14458 Platzer Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14458 Platzer Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14458 Platzer Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14458 Platzer Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

