All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 14438 Acuna Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
14438 Acuna Lane
Last updated August 16 2019 at 2:58 PM

14438 Acuna Lane

14438 Acuna Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Central Southwest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14438 Acuna Lane, Houston, TX 77045
Central Southwest

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Miguel plan is a delightful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Open plan offers view of family and dining room from kitchen, great for gatherings. All bedrooms up. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14438 Acuna Lane have any available units?
14438 Acuna Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 14438 Acuna Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14438 Acuna Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14438 Acuna Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 14438 Acuna Lane is pet friendly.
Does 14438 Acuna Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14438 Acuna Lane offers parking.
Does 14438 Acuna Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14438 Acuna Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14438 Acuna Lane have a pool?
No, 14438 Acuna Lane does not have a pool.
Does 14438 Acuna Lane have accessible units?
No, 14438 Acuna Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14438 Acuna Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 14438 Acuna Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14438 Acuna Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 14438 Acuna Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Move Cross Country
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westbury Reserve
12261 Fondren Rd
Houston, TX 77035
Richmond Towne Homes
10777 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77042
The Park on Memorial
14855 Memorial Dr
Houston, TX 77079
Oaks of Charleston
15 Charleston Park Dr
Houston, TX 77025
Lincoln Heights
700 West Cavalcade Street
Houston, TX 77009
The Grove at Wilcrest
11070 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77043
Yorktown Crossing
15903 Yorktown Crossing Pkwy
Houston, TX 77084
Hanover River Oaks
2651 Kipling St
Houston, TX 77098

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston