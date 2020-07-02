All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14435 Moreno Avenue

14435 Moreno Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14435 Moreno Avenue, Houston, TX 77045
Central Southwest

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Darrel floorplan is a terrific 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Offers downstairs master bedroom and a gameroom upstairs. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14435 Moreno Avenue have any available units?
14435 Moreno Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 14435 Moreno Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14435 Moreno Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14435 Moreno Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 14435 Moreno Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 14435 Moreno Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 14435 Moreno Avenue offers parking.
Does 14435 Moreno Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14435 Moreno Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14435 Moreno Avenue have a pool?
No, 14435 Moreno Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 14435 Moreno Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14435 Moreno Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14435 Moreno Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 14435 Moreno Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14435 Moreno Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 14435 Moreno Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

