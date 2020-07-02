All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 14434 Platzer Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
14434 Platzer Drive
Last updated May 28 2019 at 8:48 AM

14434 Platzer Drive

14434 Platzer Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Central Southwest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14434 Platzer Drive, Houston, TX 77045
Central Southwest

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Miguel plan is a delightful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Open plan offers view of family and dining room from kitchen, great for gatherings. All bedrooms up. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14434 Platzer Drive have any available units?
14434 Platzer Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 14434 Platzer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14434 Platzer Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14434 Platzer Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14434 Platzer Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14434 Platzer Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14434 Platzer Drive offers parking.
Does 14434 Platzer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14434 Platzer Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14434 Platzer Drive have a pool?
No, 14434 Platzer Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14434 Platzer Drive have accessible units?
No, 14434 Platzer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14434 Platzer Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14434 Platzer Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14434 Platzer Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14434 Platzer Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Whispering Oaks
12655 W Houston Center Blvd
Houston, TX 77082
Vermillion Apartments
3360 Alice St
Houston, TX 77021
Lakefront Villas
1895 Barker Cypress Road
Houston, TX 77084
Chasewood Apartments
9717 Cypresswood Dr
Houston, TX 77070
The Villages at Louetta
5015 Louetta Rd
Houston, TX 77379
Braeswood Place
3838 N Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77025
Tanglebrook Apartments
1410 Fountain View Dr
Houston, TX 77057
3000 Sage
3000 Sage Rd
Houston, TX 77056

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston