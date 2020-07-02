All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 14431 Platzer Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
14431 Platzer Drive
Last updated December 17 2019 at 9:38 AM

14431 Platzer Drive

14431 Platzer Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Central Southwest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14431 Platzer Drive, Houston, TX 77045
Central Southwest

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Miguel plan is a delightful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Open plan offers view of family and dining room from kitchen, great for gatherings. All bedrooms up. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14431 Platzer Drive have any available units?
14431 Platzer Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 14431 Platzer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14431 Platzer Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14431 Platzer Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14431 Platzer Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14431 Platzer Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14431 Platzer Drive offers parking.
Does 14431 Platzer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14431 Platzer Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14431 Platzer Drive have a pool?
No, 14431 Platzer Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14431 Platzer Drive have accessible units?
No, 14431 Platzer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14431 Platzer Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14431 Platzer Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14431 Platzer Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14431 Platzer Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Park
90 Northpoint Drive
Houston, TX 77060
The McCarthy
9789 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77024
Cortland Copper Springs
13333 West Rd
Houston, TX 77041
218 West 15
218 West 15th Street
Houston, TX 77008
Vargos on the Lake
2411 Fondren Rd
Houston, TX 77063
Woodglen Village Apartments
11111 W Montgomery Rd
Houston, TX 77088
935 Byrne
935 Byrne Street
Houston, TX 77009
The Landings at Steeplechase
11150 Steeplepark Dr
Houston, TX 77065

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston