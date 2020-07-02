All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 28 2020 at 8:10 PM

14423 Cannata Drive

14423 Cannata Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14423 Cannata Drive, Houston, TX 77045
Central Southwest

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2014

Deposits: 1665.0
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14423 Cannata Drive have any available units?
14423 Cannata Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 14423 Cannata Drive have?
Some of 14423 Cannata Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14423 Cannata Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14423 Cannata Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14423 Cannata Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14423 Cannata Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14423 Cannata Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14423 Cannata Drive offers parking.
Does 14423 Cannata Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14423 Cannata Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14423 Cannata Drive have a pool?
No, 14423 Cannata Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14423 Cannata Drive have accessible units?
No, 14423 Cannata Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14423 Cannata Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14423 Cannata Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

