Last updated February 26 2020 at 9:27 AM

14419 Cannata Drive

14419 Cannata Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14419 Cannata Drive, Houston, TX 77045
Central Southwest

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
The Miguel plan is a delightful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Open plan offers view of family and dining room from kitchen, great for gatherings. All bedrooms up. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14419 Cannata Drive have any available units?
14419 Cannata Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 14419 Cannata Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14419 Cannata Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14419 Cannata Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14419 Cannata Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14419 Cannata Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14419 Cannata Drive offers parking.
Does 14419 Cannata Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14419 Cannata Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14419 Cannata Drive have a pool?
No, 14419 Cannata Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14419 Cannata Drive have accessible units?
No, 14419 Cannata Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14419 Cannata Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14419 Cannata Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14419 Cannata Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14419 Cannata Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

