2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome Located in Clear Lake. Cozy Livingroom w/Ceramic Tile and Wood Burning Fireplace. All Bedrooms Up w/Carpet. Stairs w/Hardwood Floor. Back Patio! Don't miss out on this stunning townhome!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1441 Bonanza Rd have any available units?
1441 Bonanza Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1441 Bonanza Rd have?
Some of 1441 Bonanza Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1441 Bonanza Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1441 Bonanza Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1441 Bonanza Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1441 Bonanza Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1441 Bonanza Rd offer parking?
No, 1441 Bonanza Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1441 Bonanza Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1441 Bonanza Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1441 Bonanza Rd have a pool?
No, 1441 Bonanza Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1441 Bonanza Rd have accessible units?
No, 1441 Bonanza Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1441 Bonanza Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1441 Bonanza Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
