All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1441 Bonanza Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1441 Bonanza Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1441 Bonanza Rd

1441 Bonanza Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Clear Lake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1441 Bonanza Road, Houston, TX 77062
Clear Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome Located in Clear Lake. Cozy Livingroom w/Ceramic Tile and Wood Burning Fireplace. All Bedrooms Up w/Carpet. Stairs w/Hardwood Floor. Back Patio! Don't miss out on this stunning townhome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1441 Bonanza Rd have any available units?
1441 Bonanza Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1441 Bonanza Rd have?
Some of 1441 Bonanza Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1441 Bonanza Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1441 Bonanza Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1441 Bonanza Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1441 Bonanza Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1441 Bonanza Rd offer parking?
No, 1441 Bonanza Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1441 Bonanza Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1441 Bonanza Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1441 Bonanza Rd have a pool?
No, 1441 Bonanza Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1441 Bonanza Rd have accessible units?
No, 1441 Bonanza Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1441 Bonanza Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1441 Bonanza Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan Memorial Park
920 Westcott St
Houston, TX 77007
Parkside at Memorial Apartments and Townhomes
777 S Mayde Crk
Houston, TX 77079
Timber Ridge
12200 Fleming Dr
Houston, TX 77013
Melia Medical Center
8383 El Mundo St
Houston, TX 77054
The Village on Memorial Townhomes
15200 Memorial Dr
Houston, TX 77079
Mainstream Apartments
3000 Murworth Dr
Houston, TX 77025
Avana Cypress Estates
10802 Legacy Park Drive
Houston, TX 77064
Windmill Landing
10121 Windmill Lakes Blvd
Houston, TX 77075

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston