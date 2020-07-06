Rent Calculator
Last updated March 5 2020 at 3:38 PM
1 of 31
14402 Gadwall Court
14402 Gadwall Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
14402 Gadwall Court, Houston, TX 77044
Lake Houston
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14402 Gadwall Court have any available units?
14402 Gadwall Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 14402 Gadwall Court have?
Some of 14402 Gadwall Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 14402 Gadwall Court currently offering any rent specials?
14402 Gadwall Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14402 Gadwall Court pet-friendly?
No, 14402 Gadwall Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 14402 Gadwall Court offer parking?
Yes, 14402 Gadwall Court offers parking.
Does 14402 Gadwall Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14402 Gadwall Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14402 Gadwall Court have a pool?
Yes, 14402 Gadwall Court has a pool.
Does 14402 Gadwall Court have accessible units?
Yes, 14402 Gadwall Court has accessible units.
Does 14402 Gadwall Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14402 Gadwall Court has units with dishwashers.
