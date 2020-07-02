All apartments in Houston
14402 Acuna Lane
14402 Acuna Lane

Location

14402 Acuna Lane, Houston, TX 77045
Central Southwest

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Darrel floorplan is a terrific 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Offers downstairs master bedroom and a gameroom upstairs. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 24 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14402 Acuna Lane have any available units?
14402 Acuna Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 14402 Acuna Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14402 Acuna Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14402 Acuna Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 14402 Acuna Lane is pet friendly.
Does 14402 Acuna Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14402 Acuna Lane offers parking.
Does 14402 Acuna Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14402 Acuna Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14402 Acuna Lane have a pool?
No, 14402 Acuna Lane does not have a pool.
Does 14402 Acuna Lane have accessible units?
No, 14402 Acuna Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14402 Acuna Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 14402 Acuna Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14402 Acuna Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 14402 Acuna Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

