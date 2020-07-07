All apartments in Houston
1438 Peach Spring Drive

1438 Peach Spring Drive
Location

1438 Peach Spring Drive, Houston, TX 77088
Acres Home

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
$1,000 Off Your First Full Month's Rent
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,288 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 12 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.

(RLNE4623993)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1438 Peach Spring Drive have any available units?
1438 Peach Spring Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1438 Peach Spring Drive have?
Some of 1438 Peach Spring Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1438 Peach Spring Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1438 Peach Spring Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1438 Peach Spring Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1438 Peach Spring Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1438 Peach Spring Drive offer parking?
No, 1438 Peach Spring Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1438 Peach Spring Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1438 Peach Spring Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1438 Peach Spring Drive have a pool?
No, 1438 Peach Spring Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1438 Peach Spring Drive have accessible units?
No, 1438 Peach Spring Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1438 Peach Spring Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1438 Peach Spring Drive has units with dishwashers.

