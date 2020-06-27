Rent Calculator
14350 Chadbourne Drive
Last updated December 11 2019 at 1:22 PM
14350 Chadbourne Drive
14350 Chadbourne Drive
No Longer Available
Location
14350 Chadbourne Drive, Houston, TX 77079
Memorial
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
accessible
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14350 Chadbourne Drive have any available units?
14350 Chadbourne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 14350 Chadbourne Drive have?
Some of 14350 Chadbourne Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 14350 Chadbourne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14350 Chadbourne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14350 Chadbourne Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14350 Chadbourne Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 14350 Chadbourne Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14350 Chadbourne Drive offers parking.
Does 14350 Chadbourne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14350 Chadbourne Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14350 Chadbourne Drive have a pool?
No, 14350 Chadbourne Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14350 Chadbourne Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 14350 Chadbourne Drive has accessible units.
Does 14350 Chadbourne Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14350 Chadbourne Drive has units with dishwashers.
