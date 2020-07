Amenities

1433 Cedar Post Lane, UNIT 39 - Freshly painted door, kitchen and dining room and clean 1 bedroom /1 bath Town home in Spring Branch. This affordable Town home is within a gated community and features small tile flooring downstairs, new carpet on stairs, fenced patio, new bricked patio, perfect for a bistro set. Also includes Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer and Dishwasher. Community features a community pool. Additional cost/deposit of $150 for electric bills



(RLNE2617235)