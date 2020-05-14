Rent Calculator
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
14303 Whitlock Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
14303 Whitlock Drive
14303 Whitlock Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
14303 Whitlock Drive, Houston, TX 77062
Clear Lake
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great single story home with 4 bedrooms. Updated floors, paint, kitchen, recent appliances. Shows like a model. Long term lease available. Pride of ownership shows here.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14303 Whitlock Drive have any available units?
14303 Whitlock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 14303 Whitlock Drive have?
Some of 14303 Whitlock Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 14303 Whitlock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14303 Whitlock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14303 Whitlock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14303 Whitlock Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 14303 Whitlock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14303 Whitlock Drive offers parking.
Does 14303 Whitlock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14303 Whitlock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14303 Whitlock Drive have a pool?
No, 14303 Whitlock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14303 Whitlock Drive have accessible units?
No, 14303 Whitlock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14303 Whitlock Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14303 Whitlock Drive has units with dishwashers.
