Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1430 Cheshire Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1430 Cheshire Lane
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:45 AM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1430 Cheshire Lane
1430 Cheshire Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1430 Cheshire Lane, Houston, TX 77018
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
accessible
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Nice, well kept home in Oak Forest, zoned to Oak Forest Elementary! Hardwoods and Slate throughout. Covered back patio overlooks large backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1430 Cheshire Lane have any available units?
1430 Cheshire Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1430 Cheshire Lane have?
Some of 1430 Cheshire Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1430 Cheshire Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1430 Cheshire Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1430 Cheshire Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1430 Cheshire Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 1430 Cheshire Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1430 Cheshire Lane offers parking.
Does 1430 Cheshire Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1430 Cheshire Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1430 Cheshire Lane have a pool?
No, 1430 Cheshire Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1430 Cheshire Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 1430 Cheshire Lane has accessible units.
Does 1430 Cheshire Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1430 Cheshire Lane has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Alora
5500 El Camino del Rey St
Houston, TX 77081
Hollow Tree Park
101 Hollow Tree Ln
Houston, TX 77090
Casa Verde
2 Goodson Dr
Houston, TX 77060
The Hamilton
1800 St Joseph Pkwy
Houston, TX 77003
Verdir at Hermann Park
2380 S Macgregor Way
Houston, TX 77021
Montecito
2300 McCue Rd
Houston, TX 77056
Block 334
1515 Main St
Houston, TX 77002
Crimson
2220 Westcreek Lane
Houston, TX 77027
Similar Pages
Houston 1 Bedrooms
Houston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with Parking
Houston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Bryan, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
College Station, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Great Uptown
Eldridge West Oaks
Woodlake Briar Meadow
Clear Lake
Southbelt Ellington
Neartown Montrose
Memorial
Greater Fondren Southwest
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston