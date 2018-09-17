All apartments in Houston
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:45 AM

1430 Cheshire Lane

1430 Cheshire Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1430 Cheshire Lane, Houston, TX 77018
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
accessible
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Nice, well kept home in Oak Forest, zoned to Oak Forest Elementary! Hardwoods and Slate throughout. Covered back patio overlooks large backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1430 Cheshire Lane have any available units?
1430 Cheshire Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1430 Cheshire Lane have?
Some of 1430 Cheshire Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1430 Cheshire Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1430 Cheshire Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1430 Cheshire Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1430 Cheshire Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1430 Cheshire Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1430 Cheshire Lane offers parking.
Does 1430 Cheshire Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1430 Cheshire Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1430 Cheshire Lane have a pool?
No, 1430 Cheshire Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1430 Cheshire Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 1430 Cheshire Lane has accessible units.
Does 1430 Cheshire Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1430 Cheshire Lane has units with dishwashers.

