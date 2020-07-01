All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 14289 MISTY MEADOW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
14289 MISTY MEADOW
Last updated July 9 2019 at 9:48 AM

14289 MISTY MEADOW

14289 Misty Meadow Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Energy Corridor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14289 Misty Meadow Lane, Houston, TX 77079
Energy Corridor

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Simply, the best and newest in Memorial Club! - Totally redone 4 bedrooms townhouse. Designers kitchen is amazing, NEW and open, with SS appliances, under cabinet lights, wine chiller, huge pantry and granite countertops. Real hardwood floors through all the house. Laundry with granite and front loaders included! Brand new bathrooms with granite counters, double sinks, showers and glass doors. EVERYTHING NEW: cabinetry, floors, low-e windows, doors, closets, r/c fans, recessed LED lights, faucets, etc. Lots of closets and storage. Huge master with double walkin closet and elegant bathroom. Great and spacious open Floor plan with beautiful natural light. Resort-style living with 3 pools, 2 playgrounds and numerous tennis courts set in a well landscaped and established community in a fabulous location: Energy Corridor. Zoned to excellent Spring Branch schools. This one is unique and well worth seeing, ready to move in.

(RLNE5004805)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14289 MISTY MEADOW have any available units?
14289 MISTY MEADOW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 14289 MISTY MEADOW have?
Some of 14289 MISTY MEADOW's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14289 MISTY MEADOW currently offering any rent specials?
14289 MISTY MEADOW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14289 MISTY MEADOW pet-friendly?
Yes, 14289 MISTY MEADOW is pet friendly.
Does 14289 MISTY MEADOW offer parking?
No, 14289 MISTY MEADOW does not offer parking.
Does 14289 MISTY MEADOW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14289 MISTY MEADOW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14289 MISTY MEADOW have a pool?
Yes, 14289 MISTY MEADOW has a pool.
Does 14289 MISTY MEADOW have accessible units?
No, 14289 MISTY MEADOW does not have accessible units.
Does 14289 MISTY MEADOW have units with dishwashers?
No, 14289 MISTY MEADOW does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residence at La Colombe d'Or
3411 Yoakum Boulevard
Houston, TX 77006
The Carter
4 Chelsea Blvd
Houston, TX 77006
The Daphne
1800 El Paseo St
Houston, TX 77054
2222 Smith
2222 Smith St
Houston, TX 77002
Hanover ​Hermann Park
5927 Almeda Rd
Houston, TX 77004
Villa Del Prado
9313 Tallyho Rd
Houston, TX 77017
Windsor Memorial
3131 Memorial Ct
Houston, TX 77007
Bellaire Wood Apartments
5414 Elm St
Houston, TX 77081

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston