14289 MISTY MEADOW

Amenities

Simply, the best and newest in Memorial Club! - Totally redone 4 bedrooms townhouse. Designers kitchen is amazing, NEW and open, with SS appliances, under cabinet lights, wine chiller, huge pantry and granite countertops. Real hardwood floors through all the house. Laundry with granite and front loaders included! Brand new bathrooms with granite counters, double sinks, showers and glass doors. EVERYTHING NEW: cabinetry, floors, low-e windows, doors, closets, r/c fans, recessed LED lights, faucets, etc. Lots of closets and storage. Huge master with double walkin closet and elegant bathroom. Great and spacious open Floor plan with beautiful natural light. Resort-style living with 3 pools, 2 playgrounds and numerous tennis courts set in a well landscaped and established community in a fabulous location: Energy Corridor. Zoned to excellent Spring Branch schools. This one is unique and well worth seeing, ready to move in.



(RLNE5004805)