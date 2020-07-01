All apartments in Houston
Last updated November 20 2019 at 3:01 AM

1424 Texas Ave

1424 Texas Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1424 Texas Avenue, Houston, TX 77002
Downtown Houston

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
stainless steel
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
car charging
carport
clubhouse
concierge
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
hot tub
internet access
valet service
Who said Houston was just a big concrete traffic filled jungle? Everyone basically, but that’s besides the point. There’s green stuff too. Lot’s of it! Living here means you have direct walking access to Memorial Park, one of the coolest out-door spaces Houston has to offer. Even cooler, the apartment itself is pretty epic. They have got palm trees. Some more palm trees. A sweet dog agility park for your soon-to-be-physically active pupper. Lot’s of cool modern apartment stuff. Its pretty sweet. Not gonna lie. Best.

Apartment Amenities

Large Studio, 1 and 2 Bedroom Floorplans

Oversized Kitchen with Custom Cabinets

Stainless Steel Appliances

Wine Chillers

Hardwood Flooring

Standalone Showers

Satin Nickel Finishes

Kitchen Islands

Study Nook with Desk

Private Patio or Balcony

Quartz Countertops

Gas Ranges

10 and 11 Ft Ceilings

Spa Inspired Bathroom with Garden Tub

Spacious Closets with Custom Wood Shelving

Insync Lock System

Linen Closet

Full Size Washer and Dryer

Community Amenities

Luxury Pool with Sun Shelf

Poolside Grilling Station

Sky Lounge with Sky Bar Dining Area

24/7 State-of-the-Art Fitness Center with Peloton Bikes

24 Hour Coffee, Tea and Hot Chocolate Bar

Resident Lounge With Catering Kitchen

Controlled Access

Electric Car Charging Stations

Uber Lounge

Outdoor Entertainment Pavilion

Outdoor Living and Dining

WiFi Access in all Amenity Areas

On-Demand Fitness

Business Lounge

Package Concierge

Tide Cleaners Valet Dry Cleaning

Bicycle Storage and Repair Center

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1424 Texas Ave have any available units?
1424 Texas Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1424 Texas Ave have?
Some of 1424 Texas Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1424 Texas Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1424 Texas Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1424 Texas Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1424 Texas Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1424 Texas Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1424 Texas Ave offers parking.
Does 1424 Texas Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1424 Texas Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1424 Texas Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1424 Texas Ave has a pool.
Does 1424 Texas Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 1424 Texas Ave has accessible units.
Does 1424 Texas Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1424 Texas Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

