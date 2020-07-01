1424 Texas Ave

Amenities
Who said Houston was just a big concrete traffic filled jungle? Everyone basically, but that’s besides the point. There’s green stuff too. Lot’s of it! Living here means you have direct walking access to Memorial Park, one of the coolest out-door spaces Houston has to offer. Even cooler, the apartment itself is pretty epic. They have got palm trees. Some more palm trees. A sweet dog agility park for your soon-to-be-physically active pupper. Lot’s of cool modern apartment stuff. Its pretty sweet. Not gonna lie. Best.
Apartment Amenities
Large Studio, 1 and 2 Bedroom Floorplans
Oversized Kitchen with Custom Cabinets
Stainless Steel Appliances
Wine Chillers
Hardwood Flooring
Standalone Showers
Satin Nickel Finishes
Kitchen Islands
Study Nook with Desk
Private Patio or Balcony
Quartz Countertops
Gas Ranges
10 and 11 Ft Ceilings
Spa Inspired Bathroom with Garden Tub
Spacious Closets with Custom Wood Shelving
Insync Lock System
Linen Closet
Full Size Washer and Dryer
Community Amenities
Luxury Pool with Sun Shelf
Poolside Grilling Station
Sky Lounge with Sky Bar Dining Area
24/7 State-of-the-Art Fitness Center with Peloton Bikes
24 Hour Coffee, Tea and Hot Chocolate Bar
Resident Lounge With Catering Kitchen
Controlled Access
Electric Car Charging Stations
Uber Lounge
Outdoor Entertainment Pavilion
Outdoor Living and Dining
WiFi Access in all Amenity Areas
On-Demand Fitness
Business Lounge
Package Concierge
Tide Cleaners Valet Dry Cleaning
Bicycle Storage and Repair Center
