1424 Texas Ave

Amenities

Who said Houston was just a big concrete traffic filled jungle? Everyone basically, but that’s besides the point. There’s green stuff too. Lot’s of it! Living here means you have direct walking access to Memorial Park, one of the coolest out-door spaces Houston has to offer. Even cooler, the apartment itself is pretty epic. They have got palm trees. Some more palm trees. A sweet dog agility park for your soon-to-be-physically active pupper. Lot’s of cool modern apartment stuff. Its pretty sweet. Not gonna lie. Best.



Apartment Amenities



Large Studio, 1 and 2 Bedroom Floorplans



Oversized Kitchen with Custom Cabinets



Stainless Steel Appliances



Wine Chillers



Hardwood Flooring



Standalone Showers



Satin Nickel Finishes



Kitchen Islands



Study Nook with Desk



Private Patio or Balcony



Quartz Countertops



Gas Ranges



10 and 11 Ft Ceilings



Spa Inspired Bathroom with Garden Tub



Spacious Closets with Custom Wood Shelving



Insync Lock System



Linen Closet



Full Size Washer and Dryer



Community Amenities



Luxury Pool with Sun Shelf



Poolside Grilling Station



Sky Lounge with Sky Bar Dining Area



24/7 State-of-the-Art Fitness Center with Peloton Bikes



24 Hour Coffee, Tea and Hot Chocolate Bar



Resident Lounge With Catering Kitchen



Controlled Access



Electric Car Charging Stations



Uber Lounge



Outdoor Entertainment Pavilion



Outdoor Living and Dining



WiFi Access in all Amenity Areas



On-Demand Fitness



Business Lounge



Package Concierge



Tide Cleaners Valet Dry Cleaning



Bicycle Storage and Repair Center



