14211 Hillvale Dr.

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Charming 3 Bedroom! - Light and bright one-story home in Briar Hills! Entire interior of home has been recently painted. Family room has vaulted ceiling, fireplace, and built-in bookshelves. Dining area has spacious built-in buffet w/separate sink. Kitchen was renovated in 2012 with stainless steel appliances, Corian countertops, and maple cabinetry. Fridge stays with the home. There is an area for a breakfast table within kitchen. Utility room is spacious! The master bedroom has vaulted ceiling & en suite bath. Home also has covered patio, backyard green space & fenced backyard. The 2 car garage is attached to home!



No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required.



Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease.



We do not accept housing.



*Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in*



AREA Texas Realty & Property Management

2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA



(RLNE5056273)