14211 Hillvale Dr.
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:31 PM

14211 Hillvale Dr.

14211 Hillvale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14211 Hillvale Drive, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming 3 Bedroom! - Light and bright one-story home in Briar Hills! Entire interior of home has been recently painted. Family room has vaulted ceiling, fireplace, and built-in bookshelves. Dining area has spacious built-in buffet w/separate sink. Kitchen was renovated in 2012 with stainless steel appliances, Corian countertops, and maple cabinetry. Fridge stays with the home. There is an area for a breakfast table within kitchen. Utility room is spacious! The master bedroom has vaulted ceiling & en suite bath. Home also has covered patio, backyard green space & fenced backyard. The 2 car garage is attached to home!

No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required.

Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease.

We do not accept housing.

*Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in*

AREA Texas Realty & Property Management
2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA

(RLNE5056273)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14211 Hillvale Dr. have any available units?
14211 Hillvale Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 14211 Hillvale Dr. have?
Some of 14211 Hillvale Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14211 Hillvale Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
14211 Hillvale Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14211 Hillvale Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 14211 Hillvale Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 14211 Hillvale Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 14211 Hillvale Dr. offers parking.
Does 14211 Hillvale Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14211 Hillvale Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14211 Hillvale Dr. have a pool?
No, 14211 Hillvale Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 14211 Hillvale Dr. have accessible units?
No, 14211 Hillvale Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 14211 Hillvale Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 14211 Hillvale Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

