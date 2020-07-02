1420 Mckinney St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible conference room carport clubhouse coffee bar 24hr concierge fire pit parking pool bbq/grill internet access key fob access lobby media room valet service

Ever wonder what it's like to swim in a pool of luxurious champaign? Or what it's like high-fiving the Greek God Thor? Or out-dueling Chef Morimoto on Iron Chef? What about dunking on LeBron James? What about sleeping in a bed made of marshmallows? You see where I'm trying to take this? I'm comparing what it's like living at this super amazing downtown Houston apartment to all these absurdly cool and mildly impractical things. Trust me, it makes sense. Just message me about it.



Quick Notes



Pricing listed already factors in specials like free months/weeks.



Units come unfurnished. The pictures are of a model unit to see how it would look furnished (and if you had a super awesome interior designer)



Apartments use freaky alien technology to change prices frequently. Similar to how hotels and airlines work.



We find people apartments professionally. It's super cool.



We are also really good at helping people who are moving to Houston.



We are free to work with!



Apartments are pet friendly!



Tacos. Tacos are awesome.



Apartment Amenities



Gourmet Coffee Bar



Catering Kitchen



Spacious Resident Lounge



Private Media Room



Expansive Balcony Overlooking Discovery Green



Available To Residents For Private Parties



Private Executive Conference Room



High Speed Wi-Fi



Large Display For Presentations



24-Hour Key Fob Access



State-Of-The-Art Pre-Core & Espresso Equipment



Full TV And Media Integration



Licensed Trainers Available Upon Request



Community Amenities



Award Winning Two Story Phoenicia Deli & Grocery Located On Ground Floor



Private Resident Access From One Park Place Lobby



Relax And Enjoy Live Music And Drinks At MKT BAR



Visit The Phoenicia Specialty Foods



24-Hour Concierge



Complimentary Valet For Both Residents And Guests



24-Hour Room Service, Available Through The Four Seasons



Pet Walking And Grooming Services



Drycleaning Dropoff And Pickup



Carwashing And Detailing



Personal Assistants Available



Exclusive Perks And Discounts For Residents



Multi-Level Deck Boasting The Largest Pool In Downtown Houston.



1 Acre Pool With Quarter-Mile Track & Lush Landscaping



Three Gourmet Outdoor Grilling Areas & Fire Pit



High Speed Wi-Fi



Relax In One Of Our Semi-Private Cabanas



Walk To Toyota Center And Minute Maid Park To Enjoy The Championship Teams Of The Houston Astros And The Houston Rockets



5 Minute Walk To The Houston Underground Tunnel System To Area Businesses, Shops And Restaurants



Working with us.



We are Taco Street Houston. Yes, we are as equally obsessed with tacos as we are with apartment locating. It's a problem and we're getting help for it. But while we deal with our deliciously corn-wrapped addiction, we spend our time finding people awesome apartments. We have streamlined the apartment research process so all you have to do is tell us what you're looking for and we take care of the rest. Research, touring, all of it. And we're free to work with. However we do accept tacos as tips. Message us and let us know how we can help!