1420 Mckinney St

Amenities
Ever wonder what it’s like to swim in a pool of luxurious champaign? Or what it’s like high-fiving the Greek God Thor? Or out-dueling Chef Morimoto on Iron Chef? What about dunking on LeBron James? What about sleeping in a bed made of marshmallows? You see where I’m trying to take this? I’m comparing what it’s like living at this super amazing downtown Houston apartment to all these absurdly cool and mildly impractical things. Trust me, it makes sense. Just message me about it.
Quick Notes
Pricing listed already factors in specials like free months/weeks.
Units come unfurnished. The pictures are of a model unit to see how it would look furnished (and if you had a super awesome interior designer)
Apartments use freaky alien technology to change prices frequently. Similar to how hotels and airlines work.
Apartments are pet friendly!
Apartment Amenities
Gourmet Coffee Bar
Catering Kitchen
Spacious Resident Lounge
Private Media Room
Expansive Balcony Overlooking Discovery Green
Available To Residents For Private Parties
Private Executive Conference Room
High Speed Wi-Fi
Large Display For Presentations
24-Hour Key Fob Access
State-Of-The-Art Pre-Core & Espresso Equipment
Full TV And Media Integration
Licensed Trainers Available Upon Request
Community Amenities
Award Winning Two Story Phoenicia Deli & Grocery Located On Ground Floor
Private Resident Access From One Park Place Lobby
Relax And Enjoy Live Music And Drinks At MKT BAR
Visit The Phoenicia Specialty Foods
24-Hour Concierge
Complimentary Valet For Both Residents And Guests
24-Hour Room Service, Available Through The Four Seasons
Pet Walking And Grooming Services
Drycleaning Dropoff And Pickup
Carwashing And Detailing
Personal Assistants Available
Exclusive Perks And Discounts For Residents
Multi-Level Deck Boasting The Largest Pool In Downtown Houston.
1 Acre Pool With Quarter-Mile Track & Lush Landscaping
Three Gourmet Outdoor Grilling Areas & Fire Pit
High Speed Wi-Fi
Relax In One Of Our Semi-Private Cabanas
Walk To Toyota Center And Minute Maid Park To Enjoy The Championship Teams Of The Houston Astros And The Houston Rockets
5 Minute Walk To The Houston Underground Tunnel System To Area Businesses, Shops And Restaurants
