1416 Austin Street - 09
Last updated October 17 2019 at 7:17 PM

1416 Austin Street - 09

1416 Austin St · No Longer Available
Location

1416 Austin St, Houston, TX 77002
Downtown Houston

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1416 Austin Street - 09 have any available units?
1416 Austin Street - 09 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 1416 Austin Street - 09 currently offering any rent specials?
1416 Austin Street - 09 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1416 Austin Street - 09 pet-friendly?
No, 1416 Austin Street - 09 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1416 Austin Street - 09 offer parking?
No, 1416 Austin Street - 09 does not offer parking.
Does 1416 Austin Street - 09 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1416 Austin Street - 09 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1416 Austin Street - 09 have a pool?
No, 1416 Austin Street - 09 does not have a pool.
Does 1416 Austin Street - 09 have accessible units?
No, 1416 Austin Street - 09 does not have accessible units.
Does 1416 Austin Street - 09 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1416 Austin Street - 09 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1416 Austin Street - 09 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1416 Austin Street - 09 does not have units with air conditioning.

