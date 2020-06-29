All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14135 Champions Dr, Houston, TX 77069

14135 Champions Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14135 Champions Park Drive, Houston, TX 77069

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
business center
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Northwest Houston unit w/Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Assigned parking, Door to door trash pickup, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, Laundry room, School bus stop, Play ground, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Storage closet outside, Non-carpeted flooring, Ice makers, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Microwaves

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch 972-748-3705 or **** Email, Call, or Text anytime. Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. Please do not apply through the website, please apply in person if you wish to apply. www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14135 Champions Dr, Houston, TX 77069 have any available units?
14135 Champions Dr, Houston, TX 77069 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 14135 Champions Dr, Houston, TX 77069 have?
Some of 14135 Champions Dr, Houston, TX 77069's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14135 Champions Dr, Houston, TX 77069 currently offering any rent specials?
14135 Champions Dr, Houston, TX 77069 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14135 Champions Dr, Houston, TX 77069 pet-friendly?
No, 14135 Champions Dr, Houston, TX 77069 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 14135 Champions Dr, Houston, TX 77069 offer parking?
Yes, 14135 Champions Dr, Houston, TX 77069 offers parking.
Does 14135 Champions Dr, Houston, TX 77069 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14135 Champions Dr, Houston, TX 77069 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14135 Champions Dr, Houston, TX 77069 have a pool?
Yes, 14135 Champions Dr, Houston, TX 77069 has a pool.
Does 14135 Champions Dr, Houston, TX 77069 have accessible units?
No, 14135 Champions Dr, Houston, TX 77069 does not have accessible units.
Does 14135 Champions Dr, Houston, TX 77069 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14135 Champions Dr, Houston, TX 77069 has units with dishwashers.

