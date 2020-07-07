All apartments in Houston
1413 Lawrence Street

1413 Lawrence Street · No Longer Available
Location

1413 Lawrence Street, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
Garage apartment. Very nice open concept. Full bath. Washer/Dryer, fridge. Large closet area.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

