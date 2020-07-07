Rent Calculator
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1413 Lawrence Street
1413 Lawrence Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1413 Lawrence Street, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
Garage apartment. Very nice open concept. Full bath. Washer/Dryer, fridge. Large closet area.
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1413 Lawrence Street have any available units?
1413 Lawrence Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1413 Lawrence Street have?
Some of 1413 Lawrence Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1413 Lawrence Street currently offering any rent specials?
1413 Lawrence Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1413 Lawrence Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1413 Lawrence Street is pet friendly.
Does 1413 Lawrence Street offer parking?
Yes, 1413 Lawrence Street offers parking.
Does 1413 Lawrence Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1413 Lawrence Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1413 Lawrence Street have a pool?
No, 1413 Lawrence Street does not have a pool.
Does 1413 Lawrence Street have accessible units?
No, 1413 Lawrence Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1413 Lawrence Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1413 Lawrence Street does not have units with dishwashers.
