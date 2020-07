Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage tennis court

Nice single story home in Bay Glen that has been nicely updated and is very clean. Tile and laminate throughout. Stainless Steel appliances. Fence recently replaced. Owner will consider long term lease. No pets. No smokers. Several parks, pools and tennis courts in the community. Check it out; you won't be disappointed.