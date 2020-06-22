Rent Calculator
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1411 Laskey Street
Last updated January 26 2020 at 6:46 PM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1411 Laskey Street
1411 Laskey Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1411 Laskey Street, Houston, TX 77034
Edgebrook
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come see this recently renovated, charming rental house ready for immediate move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1411 Laskey Street have any available units?
1411 Laskey Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 1411 Laskey Street currently offering any rent specials?
1411 Laskey Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1411 Laskey Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1411 Laskey Street is pet friendly.
Does 1411 Laskey Street offer parking?
No, 1411 Laskey Street does not offer parking.
Does 1411 Laskey Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1411 Laskey Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1411 Laskey Street have a pool?
No, 1411 Laskey Street does not have a pool.
Does 1411 Laskey Street have accessible units?
No, 1411 Laskey Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1411 Laskey Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1411 Laskey Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1411 Laskey Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1411 Laskey Street does not have units with air conditioning.
