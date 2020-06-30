1410 Hyde Park Blvd 212

Amenities
Hyde Park Condo 212 - Property Id: 64508
Available immediately! Beautiful 2bed/2bath + study with Murphy bed! Condo features high end appliances, California Closets, wood floors, and wine fridge. Includes 2 reserved parking spaces in desirable Hyde Park neighborhood in Montrose. Walking distance to coffee shops and restaurants! Amenities include gated complex, pool, courtyard with grill, covered parking, and more!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/64508p
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5135379)