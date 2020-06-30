All apartments in Houston
1410 Hyde Park Blvd 212

1410 Hyde Park Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1410 Hyde Park Boulevard, Houston, TX 77006
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Hyde Park Condo 212 - Property Id: 64508

Available immediately! Beautiful 2bed/2bath + study with Murphy bed! Condo features high end appliances, California Closets, wood floors, and wine fridge. Includes 2 reserved parking spaces in desirable Hyde Park neighborhood in Montrose. Walking distance to coffee shops and restaurants! Amenities include gated complex, pool, courtyard with grill, covered parking, and more!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/64508p
Property Id 64508

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5135379)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1410 Hyde Park Blvd 212 have any available units?
1410 Hyde Park Blvd 212 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1410 Hyde Park Blvd 212 have?
Some of 1410 Hyde Park Blvd 212's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1410 Hyde Park Blvd 212 currently offering any rent specials?
1410 Hyde Park Blvd 212 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 Hyde Park Blvd 212 pet-friendly?
No, 1410 Hyde Park Blvd 212 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1410 Hyde Park Blvd 212 offer parking?
Yes, 1410 Hyde Park Blvd 212 offers parking.
Does 1410 Hyde Park Blvd 212 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1410 Hyde Park Blvd 212 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 Hyde Park Blvd 212 have a pool?
Yes, 1410 Hyde Park Blvd 212 has a pool.
Does 1410 Hyde Park Blvd 212 have accessible units?
No, 1410 Hyde Park Blvd 212 does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 Hyde Park Blvd 212 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1410 Hyde Park Blvd 212 has units with dishwashers.

