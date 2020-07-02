1409 Nevada

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking garage guest parking

Wonderful location close to River Oaks shopping,Dwntwn,medical center,montrose & night life!Freestanding home with outdoor oasis & long private drive great for guest parking! 1st floor has study/bedroom with full bath. 2nd floor has open concept living room with tray ceilings, dining, and kitchen w/granite,tile bcksplash,island,gas range,SS appliances & breakfast area. Gleaming hardwood floors, plantation shutters, cozy fireplace and built-ins for storage. 3rd floor with luxurious master suite & a guest bedroom w/private bath. Must see!