This is a great location, very close to downtown (7 minutes) and University of Houston (10 minutes). Fully furnished two bedrooms with a nice front and back yard, both private.



The driveway is fenced as is the entire property. You are a 12 minute walk to the lite-rail system that connects you to downtown, art district, Reliant Center, and the Medical Center.



Nextflix and other streaming TV is included.