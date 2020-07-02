1405 Maryland St

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely 3 bd 2 bath home built in 1930 in the Hyde Park subdivision with many of the homes original features. Original covered front porch. Several porches & decks and the sunroom can be flexible for an office/ study. Schedule a showing today!