Lovely 3 bd 2 bath home built in 1930 in the Hyde Park subdivision with many of the homes original features. Original covered front porch. Several porches & decks and the sunroom can be flexible for an office/ study. Schedule a showing today!
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1405 Maryland St have any available units?
1405 Maryland St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1405 Maryland St have?
Some of 1405 Maryland St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1405 Maryland St currently offering any rent specials?
1405 Maryland St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 Maryland St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1405 Maryland St is pet friendly.
Does 1405 Maryland St offer parking?
No, 1405 Maryland St does not offer parking.
Does 1405 Maryland St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1405 Maryland St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 Maryland St have a pool?
No, 1405 Maryland St does not have a pool.
Does 1405 Maryland St have accessible units?
No, 1405 Maryland St does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 Maryland St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1405 Maryland St has units with dishwashers.
