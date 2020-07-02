14027 Ivy Bluff Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming 3/2.5 Clear Lake home with a large master bedroom. - Beautiful 2 story home on a large corner lot in a cul de sac lined with oak trees. Home features updated kitchen with NEW stainless steel gas range, microwave and dishwasher. The kitchen has granite countertops and backsplash. The family room is an open floor plan with great views into the backyard. Large master upstairs with two nice size bedrooms. Upstairs game room could be converted into a 4th bedroom. Upstairs has fresh paint. HUGE BACKYARD! Great for kids, pets or a pool addition. The custom patio area is perfect for entertaining. The backyard has a raised garden with a white picket fence border. NEW ROOF DECEMBER 2018. Garage is remodeled with epoxy finish.



