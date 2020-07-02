All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 14027 Ivy Bluff Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
14027 Ivy Bluff Court
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:32 PM

14027 Ivy Bluff Court

14027 Ivy Bluff Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Clear Lake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14027 Ivy Bluff Court, Houston, TX 77062
Clear Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 3/2.5 Clear Lake home with a large master bedroom. - Beautiful 2 story home on a large corner lot in a cul de sac lined with oak trees. Home features updated kitchen with NEW stainless steel gas range, microwave and dishwasher. The kitchen has granite countertops and backsplash. The family room is an open floor plan with great views into the backyard. Large master upstairs with two nice size bedrooms. Upstairs game room could be converted into a 4th bedroom. Upstairs has fresh paint. HUGE BACKYARD! Great for kids, pets or a pool addition. The custom patio area is perfect for entertaining. The backyard has a raised garden with a white picket fence border. NEW ROOF DECEMBER 2018. Garage is remodeled with epoxy finish.

(RLNE5157172)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14027 Ivy Bluff Court have any available units?
14027 Ivy Bluff Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 14027 Ivy Bluff Court have?
Some of 14027 Ivy Bluff Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14027 Ivy Bluff Court currently offering any rent specials?
14027 Ivy Bluff Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14027 Ivy Bluff Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 14027 Ivy Bluff Court is pet friendly.
Does 14027 Ivy Bluff Court offer parking?
Yes, 14027 Ivy Bluff Court offers parking.
Does 14027 Ivy Bluff Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14027 Ivy Bluff Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14027 Ivy Bluff Court have a pool?
Yes, 14027 Ivy Bluff Court has a pool.
Does 14027 Ivy Bluff Court have accessible units?
No, 14027 Ivy Bluff Court does not have accessible units.
Does 14027 Ivy Bluff Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14027 Ivy Bluff Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Milo on Westheimer
13250 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77077
The Landings at Willowbrook
7250 W Greens Rd
Houston, TX 77064
Park 610 Apartment Homes
2701 W Bellfort St
Houston, TX 77054
District 28
2828 Old Spanish Trl
Houston, TX 77054
Gramercy Park
3225 Woodland Park Dr
Houston, TX 77082
Sunrise By The Park
155 Birdsall St
Houston, TX 77007
The Life at Clearwood
9465 Clearwood Drive
Houston, TX 77075
Windwater At Windmill Lakes
9757 Windwater Dr
Houston, TX 77075

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston