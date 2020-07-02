14019 Piping Rock Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

You'll fall in love with this gorgeous Energy Corridor property you'll be proud to call HOME! The owners have gone through careful remodeling and updating and it's now simply perfect! The stunning Kitchen features Quartz Countertops, two-tone Cabinetry, clean and modern Subway Tile, updated Light Fixtures, Stainless Steel Appliances and a light wood-like tile Flooring. In the Master Bath you will love the Quartz Countertops with Dual Sinks, updated Light Fixtures, Rain Shower Head, Subway tile and Luxurious dark finish Cabinetry and stunning Harringbone pattern tile Flooring. You will want to entertain all your guests this summer in the beautiful Outdoor Kitchen with lit Pergola.Perfect Location: Pool, Club House and Tennis Courts are half a block away. 3 miles to Westpark Toll, 5 miles to Belt-8, 5 miles to Park 10 Business Center, 9miles to Citycentre. This community stayed high and dry during Harvey. DID NOT FLOOD!