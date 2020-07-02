All apartments in Houston
14019 Piping Rock Lane
Last updated January 14 2020 at 5:22 PM

14019 Piping Rock Lane

14019 Piping Rock Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14019 Piping Rock Lane, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
You'll fall in love with this gorgeous Energy Corridor property you'll be proud to call HOME! The owners have gone through careful remodeling and updating and it's now simply perfect! The stunning Kitchen features Quartz Countertops, two-tone Cabinetry, clean and modern Subway Tile, updated Light Fixtures, Stainless Steel Appliances and a light wood-like tile Flooring. In the Master Bath you will love the Quartz Countertops with Dual Sinks, updated Light Fixtures, Rain Shower Head, Subway tile and Luxurious dark finish Cabinetry and stunning Harringbone pattern tile Flooring. You will want to entertain all your guests this summer in the beautiful Outdoor Kitchen with lit Pergola.Perfect Location: Pool, Club House and Tennis Courts are half a block away. 3 miles to Westpark Toll, 5 miles to Belt-8, 5 miles to Park 10 Business Center, 9miles to Citycentre. This community stayed high and dry during Harvey. DID NOT FLOOD!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14019 Piping Rock Lane have any available units?
14019 Piping Rock Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 14019 Piping Rock Lane have?
Some of 14019 Piping Rock Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14019 Piping Rock Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14019 Piping Rock Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14019 Piping Rock Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14019 Piping Rock Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 14019 Piping Rock Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14019 Piping Rock Lane offers parking.
Does 14019 Piping Rock Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14019 Piping Rock Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14019 Piping Rock Lane have a pool?
Yes, 14019 Piping Rock Lane has a pool.
Does 14019 Piping Rock Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 14019 Piping Rock Lane has accessible units.
Does 14019 Piping Rock Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14019 Piping Rock Lane has units with dishwashers.

