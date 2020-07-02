Rent Calculator
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 14002 santa teresa rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:10 AM
1 of 8
14002 santa teresa rd.
14002 Santa Teresa Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
14002 Santa Teresa Road, Houston, TX 77045
Central Southwest
Amenities
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
Property Amenities
Beautiful 4/1.5 home, spacious backyard - Property Id: 19518
Beautiful home, spacious backyard. Lovely neighborhood.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/19518
Property Id 19518
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4857033)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14002 santa teresa rd. have any available units?
14002 santa teresa rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 14002 santa teresa rd. currently offering any rent specials?
14002 santa teresa rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14002 santa teresa rd. pet-friendly?
No, 14002 santa teresa rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 14002 santa teresa rd. offer parking?
No, 14002 santa teresa rd. does not offer parking.
Does 14002 santa teresa rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14002 santa teresa rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14002 santa teresa rd. have a pool?
No, 14002 santa teresa rd. does not have a pool.
Does 14002 santa teresa rd. have accessible units?
No, 14002 santa teresa rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 14002 santa teresa rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 14002 santa teresa rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14002 santa teresa rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 14002 santa teresa rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
