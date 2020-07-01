Rent Calculator
1400 El Camino Village Dr Unit: E1
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1400 El Camino Village Dr Unit: E1
1400 El Camino Village Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1400 El Camino Village Drive, Houston, TX 77058
Clear Lake
Amenities
parking
gym
pool
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
internet access
2 Gorgeous Acres of Outdoor Exploring
Bicycles available for residents
Private lake stocked with fish for catch and release
Private lakefront white sand beach for sunbathing
Lush tropical landscaping
Fitness center
Open 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Wide variety of cardio equipment
Large selection of free weights
2 Amazing Swimming Pools
Resort style swimming pools
Olympic sized 25 meter heated lap pool
Wi-Fi access
24 Hour Gate Attendant
The Best Clear Lake Has To Offer
Kemah Boardwalk
NASA
Armand Bayou Nature Preserve
Clear Creek Independent School District
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1400 El Camino Village Dr Unit: E1 have any available units?
1400 El Camino Village Dr Unit: E1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1400 El Camino Village Dr Unit: E1 have?
Some of 1400 El Camino Village Dr Unit: E1's amenities include parking, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1400 El Camino Village Dr Unit: E1 currently offering any rent specials?
1400 El Camino Village Dr Unit: E1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 El Camino Village Dr Unit: E1 pet-friendly?
No, 1400 El Camino Village Dr Unit: E1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 1400 El Camino Village Dr Unit: E1 offer parking?
Yes, 1400 El Camino Village Dr Unit: E1 offers parking.
Does 1400 El Camino Village Dr Unit: E1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1400 El Camino Village Dr Unit: E1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 El Camino Village Dr Unit: E1 have a pool?
Yes, 1400 El Camino Village Dr Unit: E1 has a pool.
Does 1400 El Camino Village Dr Unit: E1 have accessible units?
No, 1400 El Camino Village Dr Unit: E1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 El Camino Village Dr Unit: E1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1400 El Camino Village Dr Unit: E1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
