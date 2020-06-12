1400 El Camino Village Dr Unit: D1

Amenities

parking gym pool internet access

Unit Amenities Property Amenities gym parking pool internet access

Prices subject to change.

2 Gorgeous Acres of Outdoor Exploring



Bicycles available for residents

Private lake stocked with fish for catch and release

Private lakefront white sand beach for sunbathing

Lush tropical landscaping



Fitness center



Open 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Wide variety of cardio equipment

Large selection of free weights



2 Amazing Swimming Pools



Resort style swimming pools

Olympic sized 25 meter heated lap pool

Wi-Fi access



24 Hour Gate Attendant



The Best Clear Lake Has To Offer



Kemah Boardwalk

NASA

Armand Bayou Nature Preserve

Clear Creek Independent School District