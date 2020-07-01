All apartments in Houston
1400 El Camino Village Dr

1400 El Camino Village Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1400 El Camino Village Drive, Houston, TX 77058
Clear Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Apartment Home Features:
Central Heat and Air Conditioning
Lakefront View*
French Doors to Private Patio or Balcony
Enclosed Second Story Entry*
High/Vaulted Ceilings
Ceiling Fans
Dining Room
Decorative Crown Molding and Baseboards
Granite Countertops*
Custom Cabinets with Under Cabinet Lighting
Kitchen Pantry
Whirlpool Designer Appliances:
Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Ice Maker
Range/Oven
Microwave
Dishwasher
Garbage Disposal
Washer and Dryer in Each Home
Walk-in Closets and Linen Closet
Large Dressing Area
Cultured Marble Vanity Top
Double Sink and Knee Space Vanity*
Cultured Marble Tile Foyer
Exrtra Storage Space
Cable Ready
High-speed Internet
Pet Friendly - Call for restrictions
Unfurnished

*In Select Residences

Community Features:
Gated Property
24-Hour Gate Attendant
Reserved Garage Parking
Stunning Clubhouse
Fitness Center
Sparkling Lakefront Swimming Pool
White Sand Beach
Heated 25 Meter Olympic Lap Pool
Gorgeous Stocked Lake
Lush Landscaping
Close to Golf Course
Public Transportation Nearby
Convenient to Shopping
Laundry Facilities On Site
Professionally Managed

Door to Door Trash Pick Up - $4/month
Rates subject to change at any time. Please call to confirm.

12 Month Lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 El Camino Village Dr have any available units?
1400 El Camino Village Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1400 El Camino Village Dr have?
Some of 1400 El Camino Village Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 El Camino Village Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1400 El Camino Village Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 El Camino Village Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1400 El Camino Village Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1400 El Camino Village Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1400 El Camino Village Dr offers parking.
Does 1400 El Camino Village Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1400 El Camino Village Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 El Camino Village Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1400 El Camino Village Dr has a pool.
Does 1400 El Camino Village Dr have accessible units?
No, 1400 El Camino Village Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 El Camino Village Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1400 El Camino Village Dr has units with dishwashers.

