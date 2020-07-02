Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 13918 Stately Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
13918 Stately Ave
Last updated June 6 2019 at 7:43 AM
1 of 32
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13918 Stately Ave
13918 Stately Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Southbelt - Ellington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
13918 Stately Avenue, Houston, TX 77034
Southbelt - Ellington
Amenities
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage ranch style home with brick fireplace. Large backyard. Fridge included-- Available 05/15/2019
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13918 Stately Ave have any available units?
13918 Stately Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 13918 Stately Ave have?
Some of 13918 Stately Ave's amenities include garage, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13918 Stately Ave currently offering any rent specials?
13918 Stately Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13918 Stately Ave pet-friendly?
No, 13918 Stately Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 13918 Stately Ave offer parking?
Yes, 13918 Stately Ave offers parking.
Does 13918 Stately Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13918 Stately Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13918 Stately Ave have a pool?
No, 13918 Stately Ave does not have a pool.
Does 13918 Stately Ave have accessible units?
No, 13918 Stately Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 13918 Stately Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 13918 Stately Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Stoneleigh Cypress Station
18203 Westfield Place Dr
Houston, TX 77090
Stratford House Apartments
4010 Linkwood Dr
Houston, TX 77025
Madison Park of Westchase
9801 Meadowglen Ln
Houston, TX 77042
Connection At Buffalo Pointe
10201 Buffalo Speedway
Houston, TX 77054
Tinsley on the Park
919 Gillette St
Houston, TX 77019
Highbank
8877 Frankway Dr
Houston, TX 77096
Artisan West
8300 Sands Point Dr
Houston, TX 77036
The Westheimer
2001 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77019
Similar Pages
Houston 1 Bedrooms
Houston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with Parking
Houston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Bryan, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
College Station, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Great Uptown
Eldridge West Oaks
Woodlake Briar Meadow
Clear Lake
Southbelt Ellington
Neartown Montrose
Memorial
Greater Fondren Southwest
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston