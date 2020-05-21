All apartments in Houston
13915 Rosecrest Drive

13915 Rosecrest Drive
Location

13915 Rosecrest Drive, Houston, TX 77045
Central Southwest

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 4bd-2ba home in Houston has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13915 Rosecrest Drive have any available units?
13915 Rosecrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 13915 Rosecrest Drive have?
Some of 13915 Rosecrest Drive's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13915 Rosecrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13915 Rosecrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13915 Rosecrest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13915 Rosecrest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13915 Rosecrest Drive offer parking?
No, 13915 Rosecrest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13915 Rosecrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13915 Rosecrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13915 Rosecrest Drive have a pool?
No, 13915 Rosecrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13915 Rosecrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 13915 Rosecrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13915 Rosecrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13915 Rosecrest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

